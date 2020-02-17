The Sun Prairie Business & Education Partnership (BEP) has awarded the GRIT Award to two student workers — Sydney Wilson at Day One Pizza, and Orlando Albert at Sunshine Supper.
Both students were honored by members of the BEP surprising them while at work. Each student received a special certificate and gift card for exemplifying the tenets of GRIT while at work, which are Giving it your all, Responsibility, Initiative, and Teamwork.
The BEP High School GRIT Program is a reward program to recognize Sun Prairie students working in area businesses that are demonstrating the workplace skills business leaders value. It is an extension of the elementary BEP GRIT Program, where students at elementary school on up are taught these tenets and recognized for working toward these goals.
The mission of the Sun Prairie BEP is uniting schools and businesses to help students prepare for their futures. To learn more about the program or to nominate a student, contact Nancy Everson by phone at 608-834-6734 or Betsy Butler at 608-834-6855.
