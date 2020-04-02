Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever for communities to remain safe and connected to critical utility services, including internet and other communications lines.
For anyone planning projects that require digging this spring in Wisconsin -- including homeowners and contractors – Diggers Hotline reminds them to utilize online portals to enter requests electronically to notify the affected utility companies and have important underground lines marked prior to breaking ground.
Diggers Hotline remains open for business and is processing locate requests that are filed on the phone, by dialing 8-1-1, or online through the DIY Portal at www.diggershotline.com, designed especially for Wisconsin homeowners.
When homeowners file a locate request with Diggers Hotline, the service then notifies the appropriate utility companies of the project and they in turn send out professional locaters to mark any underground lines with flags or paint at the project site.
Regardless of project size, homeowners are required to contact Diggers Hotline three working days prior to any project that involves digging. Many common household projects such as installing a fence or mailbox, laying a patio or simply planting a tree or shrub require a locate request first.
Over time, utility lines can shift under the soil for a variety of reasons including erosion, previous digging projects and uneven surfaces. Regardless of previous knowledge of existing lines, homeowners are required to file a new request for each project when digging since lines can be just inches below the surface.
April is National Safe Digging Month, which began in 2008 as a way to promote the safe digging message during one month when digging activity begins in earnest nationwide. Diggers Hotline can be reached via phone by dialing 811, or at www.DiggersHotline.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.