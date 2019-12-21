The Cost Cutters Hair Salon at 310 S. Grand Ave. in Sun Prairie was named Salon of the Year among the 30 Cost Cutters in South Central Wisconsin, based on annual revenue and Kara Mick earned the top manager of the year award at the company’s annual recognition dinner.
For the second year, the salon also was honored for the highest number of color services.
In addition, both Mick and Audrey Wood, the manager at the Cost Cutters located at 1334 W. Main St., earned awards for high performance, dedication to staff and to the company, excellent customer service and increasing the salon’s productivity. The salon on Main Street also was honored for the highest average service ticket.
Beth Anderson, Cost Cutters district manager who oversees the two Sun Prairie salons, was honored for providing volunteer hair services to patients at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg once a week for the last three years. She was recently featured on WKOW-TV, Madison, where she earned the November Jefferson Award for her outstanding volunteerism.
Stacey Carroll, president of Cost Cutters of Madison Inc., congratulated all 30 salons for raising funds for the annual breast cancer research pink campaign throughout October. Cost Cutters of Madison, Inc. donated a total of $3,246 to the South Central Wisconsin affiliate of the Susan G.Komen for the Cure.
Stylists were also congratulated for winning the National Cost Cutters Community Service Award at the annual convention in Minneapolis. More than 1,000 Cost Cutters salons with 373 franchisees are eligible for the award.
Cost Cutters of Madison, Inc, was recognized for service projects including the annual Susan G. Komen for the Cure, Agrace HospiceCare volunteer hair salon services, Andy North and Friends golf outing, Wisconsin Public Television auction plus other monetary and service donations.
About 240 people attended the awards event, which included staff, stylists, cosmetology students and salon product representatives.
To learn more about Cost Cutters, go online to www.costcutterssalons.com .
