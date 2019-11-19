The Fort Atkinson police chief and a state DOJ deputy administrator are the finalists for the Sun Prairie police chief position.
Adrian J. Bump has headed up the Fort Atkinson Police Department since 2014 and was an interim chief with the Horicon Police Department for three years.
Michael J. Steffes has worked as Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Deputy Administrator since 2016 and is a Shorewood Hills Police officer.
Nineteen candidates applied for the top-cop position after Sun Prairie Police Chief Pat Anhalt retired April 12 after 25 years with the department. Assistant Police Chief Brian Teasdale is serving as interim police chief.
Under state law, the Sun Prairie Police Commission has the responsibility of hiring the police chief. The commission selected the two candidates last week.
Bump was a police officer with the New Berlin, Pleasant Prairie, and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee police departments. He graduated from Marian University with a master’s degree in leadership and criminal justice administration.
Steffes was the Rhinelander Police chief from 2007-2016 and was a lieutenant with the Beaver Dam Police Department. He has a master’s degree in organizational leadership and quality from Marian University.
The salary range for the Sun Prairie Police Chief position is $120,000-$135,000 a year.
Earlier this year the city held meetings with law enforcement partners, Sun Prairie Police Department staff and city stakeholders to identify the skills and characteristics that the new police chief should have, City of Sun Prairie Human Resources Director Brenda Sukenik said.
Bump and Steffes will have a meet and greet this Friday with city leaders and other community members.
