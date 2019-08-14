Jimmy Kauffman, president and CEO and chairman of the board of directors of Bank of Sun Prairie, has been appointed to the UFS LLC board of directors.
UFS is a growing technology firm that provides banking technology, IT Management and cybersecurity solutions purpose-built for community banks. UFS is headquartered in Grafton, with locations in Appleton, and St. Louis, Mo. It’s a purpose-driven organization that partners with the community banking market. The UFS business model focuses on financial services data processing and information technology management. Their bank-empowering flexible business model and ability to deliver customized services at a personal level has generated growth across the Midwest including supporting 30% of Wisconsin banks.
“I am proud to represent the Bank of Sun Prairie in such a prestigious and meaningful organization in community banking. The community of UFS banks can leverage technology in a way that empowers them to deliver advanced solutions, wrapped in the unique community bank engagement model. Our involvement in UFS offers us a lot of opportunity to make a difference and drive advancement in our industry and our communities.” shared Kauffman.
UFS President and CEO Mike Tenpas welcomed Kauffman. “Jimmy brings critical expertise from multiple segments within the financial services industry, and most recently from his leadership of the Bank of Sun Prairie, a thriving community bank out of the Midwest,” Tenpas said. “His insight will ensure we remain aligned to the needs of banks and the communities they serve.”
Bank of Sun Prairie is a locally owned full-service community bank with assets of more than $425 million and four branches in Sun Prairie and Cottage Grove. Built on a 115-year history, its mission is to become the trusted advisor for families, businesses and the community offering a complete range of services.
