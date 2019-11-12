A Georgia O’Keeffe birthday tea, a grand opening reception and open house are among the events the Sun Prairie Library and Historical Museum will conduct on Friday, Nov. 15 and Saturday, Nov. 16.
The Georgia O’Keeffe Birthday Tea will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 at the Historic Crosse House, 133 W. Main St. The tea will include a Living History Presentation and Afternoon Tea Menu. Donations are welcome.
The Museum Grand Opening Reception takes place from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 at the Historical Library & Museum, located at 115 E. Main St. Remarks are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
The Nov. 15 festivities will be followed on Saturday, Nov. 16 by an Open House and Family Fun Day at the Museum, featuring children’s activities and party snacks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16, also at the museum.
Individuals with questions are invited to call the Sun Prairie Historical Library & Museum at 608-825-0837 or email museum@cityofsunprairie.com.
