District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie has announced she will seek reelection for a third term. Crombie has served as a District 3 Alder since April 2016.
Crombie said she’s been honored to serve and is looking forward to continuing the fight for neighborhoods, public safety and respect for diversity.
She said she looks forward to continuing to carry the city forward in the right direction by listening to our citizens. She is most proud of funding programs that make the Sun Prairie community stronger, such as the Sunshine Place, Community Schools, Neighborhood Navigators, The Colonial Club, expanding Movies in The Park and expanding the hours of the Sun Prairie Public Library to Sundays.
Public Safety is also important to her. Crombie supported an additional five full time firefighters and one additional police officer as well as the expansion of the Westside Community Building.
By doing all of this, the city tax levy was limited to 1.8%.
Crombie believes that Sun Prairie is a gem of a city.
“We are one of the fastest growing cities in the state and I continue to be amazed by and grateful for our citizens everyday,” Crombie said. “We have citizens in our community that truly care about the City of Sun Prairie and its residents. I believe they make a huge impact in our community.”
Crombie currently serves as Chair of the Public Safety Committee, on the Sun Prairie Plan Commission, the Sun Prairie School Task Force on Student Behavior and Bullying, Parks and Recreation Commission, and the Youth and Family Commission.
She has also been appointed by the Cities and Villages of Dane County to serve on the Capital Area Regional Planning Commission(CARPC) and serves on the Executive Committee of CARPC.
In addition, Crombie is active in the Sun Prairie Optimist Club both at the District and International level, Sunshine Supper Committee, Community Schools — Westside Leadership team and volunteers for Junior Achievement at Creekside Elementary.
