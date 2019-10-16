The Sun Prairie Area Community Band (SPACB) kicks off the fall/winter season with Conductor Doug Terhune and Associate Director Kristie Eli. Upcoming concerts include:
Fall Concert -- Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, 4 p.m. in the auditorium at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School (CHUMS) located at 220 Kroncke Drive.
Veterans Day Concert -- Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, 3 p.m. at the DeForest Public Library, located at 203 Library St. in DeForest; and
Combined Christmas Concert with the Sun Prairie Area Chorus -- Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019 at 4 p.m. in the auditorium at CHUMS.
The Sun Prairie Area Community Band (SPACB) is a volunteer organization that serves the community by providing musical performances in Sun Prairie and area communities.
The SPACB is a concert band of musicians of all levels that plays a wide repertoire of music.
The SPACB offers a friendly and relaxed atmosphere that unites its members through their common love of music, while striving for the highest level of musicianship.
For more information on the Sun Prairie Community Band, visit our website at www.spacb.org.
