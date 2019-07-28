Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 86F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.