Sun Prairie-based Palmer Johnson Power Systems has officially partnered with Jastram Engineering as an official distributor. This expands Palmer Johnson’s growing line of products to include Jastram steering systems for the industrial marine industry.
Known for its commitment to quality from initial design to system commissioning and after sales service, Jastram is built on the understanding of how critical steering is to the operation of any vessel, which is why they design and manufacture to the highest quality. All steering systems are approached on a project by project basis. Their line of products range from simple manual steering for small vessels, to digitally-controlled integrated systems for large ships. Palmer Johnson and Jastram engineers are available for commissioning and sea trails; learn more online at http://www.jastram.com/
Located in the Sun Prairie Business Park, Palmer Johnson Power Systems is a leading distributor and authorized service provider for the off-highway industry. Palmer Johnson specializes in parts distribution, application engineering and service repair of powertrain components. During the last five years, due to customer demand in the off-highway market, Palmer Johnson has moved into complete service of off-highway equipment, including engine and hydraulic repairs; learn more at http://www.pjpower.com.
