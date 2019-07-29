The acquisition of the manure digester just north of Waunakee will take the plant to the next step in converting dairy waste into clean energy as its new owners plan to upgrade the equipment, enabling the production of renewable natural gas (RNG).
Brightmark Energy, a San Francisco-based waste and energy development company, announced the purchase of the Clean Fuel Partners plant in the Town of Vienna in coordination with Dane County. The intent is to transport biogas from the facility to the county’s recently completed landfill gas processing facility where it will be injected into an interstate pipeline.
Brightmark Energy has been in existence for three years, said its CEO Bob Powell. The company purchases or develops projects such as the anaerobic digester where waste is converted into biogas. Powell said it has other plants where plastics are converted into fuel.
The purchase will allow the plant to process more waste from neighboring farms. The anaerobic digestion process removes phosphorus from the waste as it’s converted into energy, so it’s anticipated that as more farms participate, phosphorus reduction will increase as well.
“Brightmark is thrilled to have the opportunity to participate in this unique gas-processing facility here in Wisconsin,” Powell said in a media release. “This project is a win-win for all – it’s good for the local environment, good for the regional economy and good for the climate.”
John Haeckel and Jessica Niekrasz of Clean Fuel Partners had been looking for an investor to take the plant to the next level as its contract with Alliant Energy was about to expire.
“The power purchase agreement that we’ve been operating within expires within two years, and without an alternate revenue stream for the gas, I think this project would die,” Haeckel said. “The fact that we’re able to do an orderly transition for a new use for the gas, I think it’s a really good thing for me and the farms. We’ve now got a system that works.”
Before Haeckel and his partner purchased the Vienna digester, it had been plagued by leaks and even an explosion. Since Clean Fuel Partners purchased the facility and invested in upgrades, no incidents have occurred there.
Haeckel will continue to work on the project by providing operations and maintenance support.
He will help Brightmark Energy find additional farms to contribute waste to grow the production.
Haeckel noted that initially, the plant was built with three digesters and intended to serve five area farms. Only three participated, and only two digesters have been in operation. The acquistion will allow the third to come online.
Powell said a fourth digester could be sought at the site as well.
A news release notes that the plant will convert 90,000 gallons per day of dairy waste from the three local farms into biogas and other useful products. The amount of renewable natural gas produced in a year will be enough fuel to travel 1,270,000 miles in a CNG bus, or from San Francisco to New York and back over 200 times, according to the release.
“I think this a very good outcome for the farms, for Dane County, for the environment, for Brightmark and Clean Fuel Partners. It took us a while to put the transaction together, and we worked very hard on it. And we got the right answer, I think,” Haeckel said.
Dane County Executive said the digester represents “a victory for family dairy farms, cleaner air and cleaner lakes.”
Chuck Ripp of Ripp’s Dairy Valley, LLC, one of the participating farms, said the agreement will help local farms continue to be environmentally friendly to the community and help them to stay in compliance with environmental regulations.
“We have always taken pride in being excellent stewards of land conservation and ensuring our land is a safe environment for our neighbors,” Ripp said in the release.
Farmers interested in providing manure for the digester are encouraged to reach out Brightmark Energy.
