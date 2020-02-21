Vandenburg slated for first city-owned accessible park

Vandenburg Heights Park, a park that some residents complain has been neglected, will get a re-do this year with new playground equipment, a shelter and restrooms.
City officials have confidence that the $353,170 project will help alleviate complaints from Vandenburg residents who are frustrated about the park’s condition. The playground equipment was installed in 1992, before newer safety and accessibility standards were put in place.
The project also includes the first city-owned inclusive and accessible park, where kids with physical and mental disabilities can play alongside their peers.
A shelter and restroom are also part of the project. Vandenburg Heights residents have asked for those amenities so the park can be used as a community gathering space. Parks, Recreation & Forestry Director Kristin Grissom said the Vandenburg Heights Park was also picked because it’s close to C.H. Bird and Northside elementary schools.
“This project will be a win-win for residents of the Vandenburg Heights neighborhood and the community as a whole,” Grissom said.
Bike racks, benches, picnic tables, and security cameras are included In park redo.
The goal is to complete the project by Dec. 31, Grissom said.
A committee will be formed to review the project and make recommendations. Public input meetings will be held in spring, with dates to be announced, Grissom said. Neighborhood Navigators will gather feedback for the park design from Vandenburg residents.
Grissom said the Dream Park, the popular privately-owned park located on Sun Prairie’s east side within Angell Park, is being used as a model for the Vandenburg Heights project.
Vandenburg Heights Park was already slated to get playground equipment replaced this year but $155,466 in City of Sun Prairie Community Development Block Grant Funding boosted the project to include the other amenities and the fully-accessible and inclusive playground.
City officials said constructing accessible parks are more expensive than building traditional parks.
Three Vandenburg Heights park proposals ranged from $212,216 to $419,270, depending on amenities. The Committee of the Whole OK’d the second option for $353,170, which was also recommended by the Parks, Recreation and Forestry Commission.
The city council will vote on the $140,954 budget amendment needed for the project at an upcoming meeting.
