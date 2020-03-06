City partners with YMCA for Club Cardinal

The City of Sun Prairie and Sun Prairie YMCA are partnering on a summer child care program.
Club Cardinal Day Camp will bring together two major players of childcare and youth development, said Kristin Grissom, Director of the Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.
“Instead of competing, we are working toward the same goal, so we decided to partner and be stronger together,” Grissom said. “We are proud that we were able to make this work to be mutually beneficial to both partners and the community.”
From Monday-Thursday the program will be at each summer school location. On Fridays, or when school is not in session, Token Springs Elementary will be the day camp site. The cost is $110 for summer school week, a full-day week is $185 per week. Registration began on March 1.
Club Cardinal Day Camp will be filled with activities, projects, games, and swimming. Kids at Club Cardinal Day Camp can take part in Friday field trips with weekly themes, including a trip to Urban Air, an indoor adventure park, and another outing to Troy Gardens in Madison to learn about gardening, art and the environment. Field trip fees are included in the registration costs.
A top request from Sun Prairie parents is wraparound care for their kids in summer school.
“From a parent perspective to be able to drop your kid off in the morning and not have to worry about them, or getting them to where they need to be, is a huge benefit,” Grissom said.
Last year the city offered a summer school wraparound pilot program at Northside Elementary and Token Springs Elementary.
Grissom said the city was reviewing options for this summer before YMCA approached the city and asked about partnering. The idea appealed to the city, Grissom said, because partnering reduced the risk of not getting enough children and potential costs and figuring out logistics.
“So being able to do that is a huge benefit to the community, and the fee, being able to offer it at a low cost, to make it more accessible for anyone and staying on-site—that is a convenience factor,” Grissom said.
The city will provide staffing for the program and YMCA will do the registration.
Grissom said the collaboration will lower costs and improve service. Kids will benefit from a greater pool, literally, of resources.
“It opens up a whole new opportunity for kids to go to the city pool as part of the program and we can go to the YMCA, without extra costs,” Grissom said.
Grissom said the partnership also allows lower costs for participants. Both the YMCA and the city-run the programs as not-for-profit. The city covers its costs and doesn’t use tax dollars to run the day camp.
Scholarships are also available for Cardinal Day Camp. For more information and to register, visit ymcadane.org/child-care-camps/summer-camp or call (608) 478-4311.
