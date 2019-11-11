Acting Sun Prairie Police Chief Brain Teasdale saluted department members who served in the military as part of a brief statement sent to officers on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
“Today, November 11, 2019, we take time to honor and recognize those that have made significant personal sacrifices for our country,” Teasdale wrote. “The men and women of our military services have responded to a higher calling that requires unmatched personal commitment, dedication, and sacrifice. It is a level of service that leaves me without words to adequately express my gratitude.
“As always, but especially today, I want to personally thank each of you, salute you, and honor your service,” Teadale added. “We are forever indebted and can never repay what you have done and continue to do for our country.”
Sun Prairie Police Department veterans who proudly display Military Service Pins are Tommy Foy, Freddy Garcia, Josh Hameister, Randy Humphrey, Kevin Konopacki, Brandon Lingle, Jason Lingle, Brittany Lowrey, Todd Lukens, Mackenzie Miller, Brandon Reigstad, Michelle Schultz, Royse Sessums, Frank Smith and Nate Walker.
“You and your families have my gratitude, respect, and admiration,” Teasdale concluded.
