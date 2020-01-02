The Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ) Madison Pro chapter thanks all attendees and donors of the Dec. 12 Holiday Party, all of whom helped the chapter raise more than $1,200 to be used for scholarships honoring late Cap Times reporter Pat Schneider.
Prizes donated from many local organizations were used to fund SPJ Madison’s contribution.
All money given through ticket purchases will go toward the scholarship, which will be combined with $2,000 from the Cap Times.
Scholarships will be awarded to three female journalism students at one of the colleges or universities in Madison. Recipients will be determined, in part, by their commitment to and experience in reporting on social justice issues.
More information will be released at a later date.
Schneider died at age 65 in September after battling cancer. She is remembered for her dogged reporting on social inequities and her willingness to hold those in power accountable. She wrote hard-hitting stories that challenged the status quo while also maintaining compassion for her sources.
Special thanks to the prize donors: Wisconsin Public Radio, Wisconsin Public Television, WORT, Cap Times, WKOW, Isthmus, Wisconsin State Journal, Capital Newspapers, WisPolitics.com, Madison Magazine, Wisconsin Watch, The Progressive, Pines Bach, Comedy Club on State, FPC Live, Overture Center, Old Sugar Distillery, State Line Distillery, Next Door Brewing, Working Draft Beer, Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream, Robinia Courtyard, Just Coffee, Forward Madison Football Club, Inner Fire Yoga, Bill Lueders and Andy and Dee Hall.
