Augie List Jr., president and owner of List Trucking & Sales, Inc. in Sun Prairie, recently joined Bank of Sun Prairie’s board of directors.
List’s career experience in business ownership, real estate development and investment management complements his deep understanding of the business of banking. List is a Bank of Sun Prairie stockholder and lifelong bank customer.
“We are very excited to welcome Augie to the board of directors. He has a comprehensive understanding of community banking and his insights on leadership will help us grow and better serve our communities,” said Jimmy Kauffman, Bank of Sun Prairie’s president and CEO and chairman of the board of directors.
List serves on Bank of Sun Prairie’s board of directors with Valerie Stiener, Chase Lumber and Fuel Co., Inc.; Russ Fassbender; Jeff Tubbs, J.H. Findorff & Son, Inc.; Chad Fedler, Prairie Lakes Development; Kent Orfan, Midwest Marketing; and Kauffman.
Bank of Sun Prairie is a locally owned full-service community bank with more than $440 million in assets and four branches in Sun Prairie and Cottage Grove.
