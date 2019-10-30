A Sun Prairie independent pharmacy is helping to simultaneously erase the stereotype of the pharmacist while helping to improve the quality of care through adherence packaging of prescribed medications.
O’Connell Pharmacy is among the Wisconsin pharmacies participating in the Wisconsin Pharmacy Quality Collaborative (WPQC), a network of pharmacies with pharmacists who provide medication therapy management services such as comprehensive medication reviews to patients.
The ultimate goal of WPQC is to resolve drug therapy problems, improve adherence, and engage patients in their own care, according to Holly Altenberger, a pharmacist at O’Connell Pharmacy, which is located just off South Grand Avenue on Sun Prairie’s far west side.
O’Connell uses a technique called adherence packaging to improve the care their patients receive.
Adherence means taking medications as intended, and adherence packaging consists of portioning specific medications into individual packets that are marked with the time of day they should be taken.
The packaging method reduces confusion, minimizes potential adverse reactions/interactions and helps patients and caregivers rest assured patients are taking medications properly.
The service is also invaluable for long-term care facilities handling multiple medications for many different residents, according to Altenberger.
“What we do with that program is we have med boxes, we have them pre-filled at the pharmacy,” Altenberger said. “We are putting them in the correct places, and we deliver them to the residence. Normally it’s once a week, so we give them their new filled med box, we take the old and then that’s just a process that continues to go.”
Using adherence packaging, everything is spelled out for the patient.
“On the back of it, it has a map — here’s what’s in your med box. So it’s very, you know, with the picture of the pill and everything, ‘this is exactly what’s in here, this is what you’re taking it for’,” Altenberger said.
“So if, in the middle of the week, there’s a change, a lot of times they or a family member can kind of make that change with our help over the phone,” Altenberger said. “Sometimes it’s not. So we would kind of go out there and help them change that.
“Then also when we get the med box back, I can see, ‘Oh, Mrs. Smith is missing all of her new doses. What’s going on?’ Maybe we should put those medications in the morning if we can,” Altenberger said. “So if she takes all of her medications or maybe she doesn’t want to take that particular one and we need to call the doctor and see why that is or if there’s alternatives for it.”
The increased level of care by using WPQC, both with commercial patients and long-term care patients, has resulted in a request to insurance companies to be paid for providing that service in order to help independent pharmacies like O’Connell stay in business.
The WPQC program, according to Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin, aims to reduce health care costs by optimizing medication use to enhance patient outcomes, improve patient adherence, and reduce hospital readmissions.
“It’s one of those programs that we’re working with very closely to try to shift that perception of pharmacists from being just the people who are handing out the medication or counting the pills, to someone who actually is trying to improve the health care system by keeping people out of the hospital,” Altenberger said.
During American Pharmacists’ Month in October, both the Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin and its members pointed out out how much pharmacists impact patient care.
“Pharmacists in Wisconsin are teaming up as part of the Wisconsin Pharmacy Quality Collaborative (WPQC) and the Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network (CPESN-WI) to learn from one another, work with health insurance plans, and to best serve their patients, providing monitoring, adherence services, medication packaging, immunizations, and more,” remarked Sarah Sorum, interim executive vice president and CEO of the Pharmacy Society of Wisconsin. “These pharmacists are doing this out of great care in serving their communities in the face a mounting challenges in the marketplace.”
CPESN is attempting to connect independent pharmacies, both in Wisconsin and nationwide, who specialize in different services for their patients.
“There might be someone out of Milwaukee who specializes in diabetic patients. So that might be where I could even help refer to someone to, or a hospital discharged [patient] would be [referred],” Altenberger said. “Whereas if someone was, you know, not adherent or they landed themselves in the hospital because they’re forgetting to take their medications. Well then that’s where they can say, ‘O’Connell has med box service.’ So we’re trying to help independents out to try to all help each other so we can all stay open, but also to change that healthcare system and that perception of we’re just handing out meds.”
That’s because, as Sorum said, independent pharmacies have evolved over time.
“Community pharmacists have transitioned from focusing on only dispensing medications to professionals who leverage technology and work across silos on the healthcare team to provide preventative care (like blood pressure monitoring), public health interventions (like naloxone prescribing under the Statewide Standing Order to prevent opioid overdose in communities), primary care (with over the counter medication recommendations, point of care tests for influenza and strep throat), and recommendations and monitoring to get the most value out of the medications taken by patients,” Sorum said.
Independent pharmacies often have established long-term relationships with their customers. For example, Altenberger likes to tell the story about when Mark O’ Connell — owner of O’Connell Pharmacy and semi-retired from the business he founded in 1987 — comes in and sees customers, then asks how the kids and grandkids are doing. In fact, it was the concern for patients that started the pharmacy’s med box program.
“I bet it’s been around for probably — the med boxes specifically probably 10 to 15 years long before I started here. And again, it just kind of started as that. Our whole longterm care division started with a local nursing home saying, ‘I need these to be packaged in a compliance pack.’ So we started doing that. We kind of got into it and now that has boomed, to now I think we have 60 homes and about 800 patients on that particular system,” Altenberger said.
As for the med boxes for commercial customers, well, most bigger pharmacies won’t bother with it, according to Altenberger.
“It takes extra time. It takes extra staff to do it. Mark O’Connell, who is the owner of O’Connell Pharmacy — — he’s pretty much retired at this point — but, it was family members of patients came to him and said, ‘could you possibly do this for me?’ And so that’s when the med box program started,” Altenberger said. “And he would be able to tell you the exact probably year that that happened. But I know it’s been going on for a long time.”
The ‘buy local’ movement has also helped O’Connell Pharmacy maintain a marketplace niche, according to Altenberger.
“Yeah — we have a lot of long-term customers who are very loyal to us. But some of it is just simple things like I can talk to you on the phone, or the delivery process. It’s not a delivery agency — it’s an employee of ours,” Altenberger said. “They can help them. They know us. It’s amazing in this world — like Mark the owner again . . . if he comes in even for a day, he knows everybody by name.”
