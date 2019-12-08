The Green Bay Packers Foundation on Wednesday, Dec. 4 awarded a record $1 million to 192 civic and charitable groups throughout the state of Wisconsin — including Sunshine Place — in its annual distribution of grants.
Tom Cardella, chairperson of the foundation, made the announcement.
Overall, including three recent $250,000 impact grants awarded to the Freedom House Ministries, Inc., Give BIG Green Bay and Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity, as well as two recent $150,000 impact grants awarded to Fellowship Open and Milwaukee Health Care Partnership, $2.05 million was awarded through foundation grants this year.
The total amount donated also represents a new foundation donation record.
The recipient groups were guests at a luncheon in the Lambeau Field Atrium, which honored the outstanding efforts and services performed by each of the organizations.
Of the foundation’s contributions Wednesday, 22 grants – aggregating $132,000 – were awarded to Brown County organizations. Additional grants, totaling $868,000, were made to 170 other groups around the state.
This year’s grant cycle focused on organizations that will direct the funds toward the need areas of animal welfare, civic and community, environmental, health and wellness including drug/alcohol and domestic violence causes. In 2020, the focus areas will be elderly, homelessness, human services and hunger causes. For more information about the grant cycles, please visit packers.com/foundation.
The Foundation now has distributed more than $12.68 million for charitable purposes since it was established in 1986 by Judge Robert J. Parins, then president of the Packers Corporation, “as a vehicle to assure continued contributions to charity.”
Additionally, under the Packers Scholarship Program established in 2002, $53,000 was awarded – $26,500 to Scholarships Inc., for distribution to students in four-year colleges, and $26,500 to Northeast Wisconsin Technical College (NWTC) – for distribution to students in two-year associate degree or apprenticeship trades programs.
A portion of the scholarship funds come from National Football League Properties which, at the Packers’ request, returns to the foundation royalty fees paid for using the Packers logo on Wisconsin automobile license plates. Because the royalties do not fully cover the scholarships, the Green Bay Packers fund the remainder of the amount, a figure which totals $351,000 since 2006.
In the past year, the Packers Foundation also has distributed $25,500 for the High School Coach of the Week grant program; $12,000 for the Salute to Service Team Program Grant; $10,000 through the Social Justice Team Grant; $5,000 through the Social Responsibility Grant, $55,000 through the NFL Team Program Grant for PLAY 60 and Huddle for 100 playground builds/revitalization and football equipment; $5,000 through the Crucial Catch Team Program Grant; $20,000 through the NFL Club Matching Youth Football Grant; and $10,000 through the Youth Football Team Program Grant.
“We’re proud to award a record $1 million through our annual Packers Foundation grants this year,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said at the event. “We are inspired by the outstanding recipient organizations, who have critical roles in the community and have remarkable positive impacts on those they serve every day.”
The Green Bay Packers Foundation Trustees, in addition to Cardella, include Marcia Anderson, Nancy Armbrust, Susan Finco, Jeffrey Joerres, D.J. Long, Jr., Larry McCarren, Dexter McNabb, Eric Torkelson and Mike Weller.
The Green Bay Packers Foundation and its annual grants is part of Green Bay Packers Give Back, the Packers’ all-encompassing community outreach initiative that comprises appearances made by players, alumni, coaches and staff, football outreach camps, cash and in-kind donations, Make-A-Wish visits and community events.
Dane County grant recipients, besides Sunshine Place, included:
Access Community Health Centers, Agrace Hospicecare Foundation Incorporated, BSP Free Clinic (Benevolent Specialists Project), Dane County Humane Society, Domestic Abuse Intervention Services, Easter Seals Wisconsin Inc., Friends of the Waisman Center, Heartland Farm Sanctuary, Hope Haven-Rebos United Inc, International Forgiveness Institute Inc, Our Lady Queen Of Peace Parish, Rape Crisis Center, REACH A Child, Shelter From the Storm, Tellurian U C A N Inc, Tri 4 Schools, and YMCA of Dane County, Inc.
