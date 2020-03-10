Aders OK’d a plan that downsizes the Sun Prairie Public Library expansion but has construction start one year earlier than what a city sub-committee had recommended.
The Committee of the Whole on March 3 approved a 10-year Capital Improvement Plan that would begin library construction in 2024. The CIP is a blueprint for future projects with the city council reviewing funding in each year’s city budget.
Three major city projects— a Sun Prairie Public Library expansion, public works campus, and aquatic center renovations— made it into a $33 million 10-year city capital improvement plan.
All the projects were scaled down and pushed back to stay within a 2.5 percent tax increase and the city’s debt limits.
It’s the library’s downsizing that has garnered the most reaction, with dozens of library supporters coming to city meetings, urging city alders to move forward on the project.
Some of those supporters showed up at the March 3 as the Committee of the Whole discussed and voted on the proposed 10-year CIP.
City alder Emily Lindsey, who failed to get support for her amendment to move the library construction up to 2023, said the city council was turning its back on residents who supported the expansion and participated in the library strategic planning process.
Lindsey warned of the risk of the library’s aging HVAC system and roofing failing during the delay and said with debt finance restructuring the city could have done the project sooner.
“There is a way that we could have gotten this done but I think the process that we went through here has really been disappointing,” Lindsey said at the March 3 Committee of the Whole meeting.
District 2 Alder Theresa Stevens said she would have liked to move forward with the library board’s recommendation to start library construction in 2022 but the budget impact of that would tie the hands of future city councils to add new initiatives, such as hiring police and EMS staff.
“I recognize that it is not ideal for our library and I wish there was more that we could do, but I just don’t see it working out with the numbers,” Stevens said.
The 10-year Capital Improvement Project plan approved Tuesday allows for cost-to-continue and new initiatives funding.
Alders have been under pressure deciding what to do about the library expansion after the city council showed support for the project by budgeting money for its design. But during the 2020 CIP discussion this fall, city alders learned about a proposed $17.5 million Public Works Campus project on Bailey Road would replace the S. Bristol St. facility that city officials said lacks space for vehicles, equipment, and employees.
City finance officials, tasked with finding ways to get the projects funded—either fully or partially—told alders that either project would increase taxes at a greater rate than approved in previous budgets, limit the operating levy, and restrict any additional CIP projects over the next five years.
To find a solution, city alders asked that the five-year CIP plan be expanded to a 10-year CIP plan, so they could see all the major projects needed in the city and see how it would impact taxpayers.
City staff gave options to the joint task force committee made up of the Finance Committee and Public Works Committee members.
The $19.5 million library expansion was downsized to $13 million (includes $3.6 million in donations) that focuses on adding collection space to keep it compliant with Dane County Library standards.
The $14.2 million public works campus project, downsized from $17.5 million, would renovate bathrooms at the Public Works 201 S. Bristol St. facility and build a cold storage facility, until a new public works building, slated for Bailey Road, would be built in 2029.
The 10-year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) OK’d by the Committee of the Whole also includes $5.25 million to replace the Aquatic Center bathhouse, concession stand, and the water slides.
The plan also allows borrowing for city park enhancements and playground equipment replacement over the next 10 years. Much of the park projects will be funded with Park Impact Fees paid by developers.
