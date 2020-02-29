The City of Sun Prairie’s first Community Events/Development Coordinator, Elizabeth Kern, will begin serving in the role on Monday March 2.
Kern served as the vice president of Big Top Sports and Entertainment prior to taking the role with the city, and brings with her more than a decade of experience in maximizing events as well as a degree in sport management and business administration from UW- La Crosse.
Kern will use her expertise to fundraise for larger capital projects, develop intentional capital campaigns, develop an annual giving guide that packages all city sponsorship opportunities, evaluate existing events and implement necessary updates and improvements to existing events.
Sun Prairie Parks, Recreation and Forestry Director Kristin Grissom said the new position represents an opportunity to enhance local traditions, bring new traditions and raise funds for these events that will offset the burden of tax payers. This role also provides opportunity to streamline fundraising efforts for community development and beautification projects.
“We see this position as a huge opportunity for the city to take our community events to the next level and to help identify alternate revenue sources for many of the anticipated capital projects throughout the city’s park system,” Grissom said.
“The Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department is looking forward to having Liz join our team with the expansive knowledge and experience she brings with her to the position,” Grissom said. Kern will also work on identifying improvements to the existing event permitting system that has proven cumbersome for things like resident block parties.
Grissom said as Sun Prairie continues to grow, both large city events and small resident-led efforts are key to retaining the neighborliness that has made Sun Prairie the ideal place to call home for so many and the Community Events/Development Coordinator position is key to making that happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.