Souper Bowl XXIV will be held at Madison West High School on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 12 - 6 p.m. The community soup feast has become a Madison tradition since 1995 and is the largest fundraiser for the UW-Madison student chapter of Habitat for Humanity of Dane County. Last year’s event served more than 1,200 attendees over 200 gallons of soup!
Attendees begin by choosing a locally-made ceramic bowl from hundreds of handmade bowls displayed. After choosing a bowl, attendees receive the soup of their choice, salad, bread and desserts. Next, attendees enjoy a wide-variety of entertainment including celebrity soup servers, an acapella singing group, the UW Marching Band and Bucky Badger -- to name a few.
The cost is $15 for a bowl (soup, salad, bread and dessert included) or $35 for a family of four (four meals and two bowls included).
The event also includes a silent auction of artistic bowls created by local artists and a raffle.
This 24th annual event started in 1995 with 50 attendees. Last year’s event was attended by more than 1,200 and raised more than $27,000 to help build affordable housing throughout Dane County.
Formed in 1993, the UW-Madison Chapter of Habitat for Humanity of Dane County is now building its 17th home in Madison. Money raised from the Souper Bowl goes to support the construction of Habitat homes.
Habitat for Humanity of Dane County's volunteer network, generous donors and sales from two Habitat ReStores help families achieve strength, stability and self-reliance to build a better life through shelter. In Dane County alone one in eight people live in poverty, including 16% of all Dane County children.
Learn more by calling 608-255-1549 or visit www.habitatdane.org.
