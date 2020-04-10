Bank of Sun Prairie recently announced Rod Ellenbecker has joined the bank as senior vice president, director of wealth management and trust.
Ellenbecker previously worked with Wisconsin Bank and Trust and has more than 25 years in banking with senior-level expertise in wealth management and trust operations.
He has led trust and investment departments in executive roles and has served as lead corporate trust committee member for a large regional bank. Ellenbecker earned a Trust Certificate from Cannon Trust School and leadership credentials from the UW-Milwaukee.
“Our trust division is now under Rod’s leadership. He brings a career’s worth of experience to Bank of Sun Prairie and we are so happy to have him on board," said Jimmy Kauffman, Bank of Sun Prairie’s president and CEO and chairman of the board of directors.
"Rod will not only strengthen the trust and wealth management division, he joins the bank’s senior executive team in a key leadership role," Kauffman added. "He will contribute to our customers and communities in many new ways offering his significant, proven experience in protecting assets and delivering results for families and businesses."
Bank of Sun Prairie is a locally owned full-service community bank with more than $440 million in assets and four branches in Sun Prairie and Cottage Grove.
