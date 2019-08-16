The City of Sun Prairie is engaged in Master Planning the future of Sheehan Park, which is located along Linnerud Drive between South Walker Way and South Bird Street.
Master planning is the process of building a road map for improvements and changes over the next 30 years. The park has benefited the community since it was first developed in the late 1970’s. With growth in the community and new opportunities looking to be added into the park, now is the time to be sure these decisions are what is best for the community.
Over the next few months the project team wants to have an ongoing dialog with residents and stakeholders of potential opportunities and incorporate these discussions into the planning process.
The end goal of the Master Planning process for Sheehan Park is to have the community informed and engaged in the project. This way we can all look forward to what is planned for future of Sheehan Park.
On Friday Aug. 16, the Sun Prairie Parks and Recreation Department will be launching a new tool, Mind Mixer, to engage the residents of Sun Prairie on the redesign of Sheehan Park. The interactive online software will allow residents to have real time involvement with the decisions related to the improvements proposed for Sheehan Park. Residents of the community will be part of live topics and responding to idea submissions, contribute to polling about relevant questions about park improvement and sharing photos.
To be part of the conversation, download https://sunprairiewi.mindmixer.com/ and join to get connected.
