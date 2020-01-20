Landmark Services Cooperative (LSC) has announced the winners of its annual scholarships. The cooperative recently presented 15 scholarships of $750 each to a group of local high school seniors and collegiate students pursuing post-secondary education.
Scholarships were awarded during Landmark’s annual scholarship recipient luncheon attended by recipients and their parents as well as Landmark staff and members of the board of directors, on Jan. 9 at The Oaks Golf Course in the Town of Sun Prairie.
“We are proud to invest in the future of agriculture. It is a pleasure to help students along their academic journey. By awarding scholarships, we are able to set students on a path to success,” said Jon Prochnow, vice-chairman of LSC.
The Landmark scholarship program encourages academic, professional and leadership development. Landmark is delighted to announce the 2019 winners:
Annika Bernstein – Brodhead, parents Peter & Theresa Bernstein; Madison Calvert – Cuba City, parents Bill and Kelle Calvert; McKenzie Calvert – Cuba City, parents Bill and Kelle Calvert;
Katherine Eugster – Stoughton, parents Joe & Carol Eugster; Dylan Horstmeyer – Marshall, parents Dave & Shannon Horstmeyer; Karigan Hunter – Markesan, parents Corey & Kim Hunter;
Hunter Huschitt – Monroe, parents Erik & Heather Huschitt; Allison Lund – Cambridge, parents Dennis & Judy Lund; Emma McNally – Milton, parents Jeff & Tonia McNally; Molly Olstad – Stoughton, parents Eric & Angie Olstad;
Isaac Ripp – Waunakee, parents Jeff & Kari Ripp; Ashlyn Sarbacker – Edgerton, parents David & Candace Sarbacker; Simon Shelley – Deerfield, parents Kevin & Sandra Whitney; Aleya Stibbe – Richland Center, parents Kirk & Shelly Stibbe.
Landmark has awarded 380 scholarships totaling $257,100 to date to students since 1989 in support of building a strong future for its members, its communities and the world.
“For many years, Landmark Services Cooperative has demonstrated a commitment to investing in the future of agriculture and the communities it serves," said Ethan Giebel, executive director of Federated Youth Foundation.
"Providing scholarships for the children of co-op members is just one of the many ways Landmark delivers on that commitment," Giebel added. "This year’s recipients are poised for a bright future. They have excelled not only in academics, but also in their personal, extra-curricular and employment endeavors.”
Recipients were selected from a pool of applicants based on cumulative grade point average, leadership, scholastic achievement, extracurricular activities, personal motivation and academic and career goals.
All members and employees of Landmark Services Cooperative and their children attending four-year universities, two-year technical programs or short courses and high school seniors planning for post-secondary education were eligible to apply for the awards.
Landmark Services Cooperative is a member-owned cooperative dedicated to providing customers with the highest quality products and services. For 85+ years, Landmark has provided farm-related products and services to its more than 11,000 members in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.
Employing more than 300 full-time people and reaching sales in excess of $373 million, Landmark provides a customer service-oriented approach in the communities it serves.
For more information, visit landmark.coop, or call 800-236-3276.
