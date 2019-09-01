As the Sun Prairie Area School District and its committees continue to meet to refine items associated with the successful April 2 referendum to construct a second high school in Sun Prairie, the Sun Prairie School Board on Monday Aug. 26 heard a communications plan outlined.
The district is moving forward with building projects including the Ashley Field Multipurpose Stadium, building a second high school, renovations at Cardinal Heights to create the third 6-8 grade middle school, relocation of Prairie Phoenix Academy and a Professional Development Center, and minor renovations at the two current middle schools.
District Communications and Engagement Officer Patti Lux-Weber outlined the plan in a report and spreadsheet presented to the board during a report as part of Monday night’s meeting in the City Council Chambers at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, 300 E. Main St.
“The Post-Referendum Communications plan ensures that we have a strategic plan for communicating about the projects related to the referendum and providing engagement opportunities for the community to participate in at various times throughout the stages of the projects,” Lux-Weber wrote in a memo to the board. “This document will continue to evolve and will be updated throughout the progress of the projects.”
The plan includes communication materials including mailed newsletters, monthly updates, website updates, videos, drone footage, articles in the Sun Prairie Star, social media updates and more. Engagement opportunities include groundbreaking/grand opening events, open houses, informational meetings, school board meeting updates, committee involvement including community members (Boundary Task Force and Naming), tours, and more, according to the report.
The Communications Committee meets regularly to create marketing content and plan events related to the Post-Referendum Communications Plan. The committee includes staff from Findorff, Bray, and the district.
The board took no action because the communications plan presentation served as an update for the board’s information.
“It’s great,” remarked Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder. “These things don’t happen by accident.”
The board president thanked Lux-Weber and the committee for its work to date. He said he thought updates on the district’s website have been helpful and transparency was equally as important before the referendum as it is after the referendum. “It says a lot about your hard work,” he added.
In a related item, Sun Prairie School Board member Dave Hoekstra said the survey, which helps to narrow down names for mascots as well as the new school and the current Cardinal Heights building to become a middle school, is open through Friday, August 30.
The district has received 900 responses to date, Hoekstra said.
The board has already decided the Cardinal mascot will stay with the current high school. In addition to Sun Prairie School Board Policy, the following criteria will be used when considering names and mascots, and the Naming Committee will review all entries according to the following criteria:
• Does it adhere to board policy?
• Will it endure time without controversy?
• Can it be confused with other regional school names?
• Is it aligned with the mission and vision?
• Does it avoid political controversy?
• Check the name in other languages — does it translate OK?
• Is it offensive in any way?
• Is it easily pronounced by English Language Learners?
• Is the acronym appropriate?
• Does it represent the geographical area that it is being built as well as topography?
• Does it duplicate other Big 8 or Badger Conference names/mascots?
The SPASD will not be considering any of the following:
• Duplicate mascots/names that already exist in the district;
• Names of living individuals;
• Cardinal as another mascot; and
• Native American mascots or symbols.
The survey is available at the following link: https://tinyurl.com/yyu6amg4
Paper copies of the survey can be found at the Sun Prairie Public Library, located at 1350 Linnerud Drive, and the District Support Center at 501 S. Bird Street. Submissions must be received by Aug. 30, 2019 to be considered.
All entries will be reviewed by the committee and a few options will be presented to staff and students to vote on between Sept. 9-18, 2019. Final selections will be presented to the Sun Prairie School Board on Oct. 13, 2019.
SPASD Superintendent Brad Saron said all post-referendum committee meetings are tracked by minutes, and that those are all available through the SPASD website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.