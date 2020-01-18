During its meeting at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School (CHUMS), the Sun Prairie School Board on Monday, Jan. 13 accepted a $1,000 donation from Systems Furniture Installation for the Sun Prairie Area School District’s Hunger Heroes campaign.
The campaign reduces the lunch deficit accumulated by district students whose parents can’t afford to pay their lunch fees.
Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder said the board and district policy has been that no child will go without a lunch. “Just know that we appreciate everything you do,” Schroeder told representatives on hand for the donation. He also said the company has raised and donated money to rehabilitate the C.H. Bird Elementary library.
Schroeder and the board also thanked and congratulated Sun Prairie Crossing Guards in honor of Crossing Guard Appreciation Week.
Each crossing guard in attendance introduced themselves and where they cross children within the district. One guard said he retired and returned to the district after 10 years, and that the children he acts as a crossing guard have made him young again. The board members and administrative team also posed for a photo with the guards.
Board tours CHUMS, talks off agenda
Members of the school board also toured CHUMS, but followed the tour with discussions about school programs that were not part of the published agenda.
Schroeder explained that the board will conduct its first meeting of the month at a different location each month, taking time to tour facilities for about 30 minutes as part of the meeting agenda.
Other action
• Board OKs Albright voting. Members of the board adopted a motion allowing board clerk Carol Sue Albright to vote on resolutions on the board’s behalf during the upcoming Wisconsin Association of School Boards Delegate Assembly.
• Policy revisions approved. Following a brief discussion, the board approved proposed revisions to Operational Expectation Policy 5: Financial Planning and Monitoring Report, 2nd Reading; Operational Expectation Policy 6: Financial Administration and Monitoring Report, 2nd Reading; and Operational Expectation Policy 7: Asset Protection and Monitoring Report, 2nd Reading.
—By Chris Mertes
