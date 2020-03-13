The City of Sun Prairie will pay $5,000 to a woman who claims she was injured while in Sun Prairie police custody.
Tanisha R. Fowler, 37, filed a lawsuit against the city for negligence after a March 25, 2019 arrest.
Fowler was in the back of a squad car at the department’s east precinct downtown when an overhead garage door closed on the rear cargo door, according to the lawsuit. Fowler reported to police that she felt pain in her right wrist following the crash. She sued the city for injuries, medical expenses, and lost wages.
According to the SPPD Wisconsin Motor Vehicle Crash report, Fowler was in handcuffs in the squad car’s rear seat when the garage door came down on the Ford Explorer police vehicle. SPPD reported a possible injury to occupants and minor damage to the SUV.
Fowler had been taken into custody on a warrant for non-support.
The lawsuit filed in Dane County Circuit Court was dismissed on Feb. 25 after both parties settled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.