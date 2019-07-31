About 80 attendees joined members of the planning team from The Lakota Group to review seven different design options for the Main-Bristol intersection in downtown Sun Prairie during a July 25 meeting.
Held in the Community Room at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, the hands-on meeting allowed attendees to place stickers on design concepts they favored for the area around the intersection, and take surveys to afford comments about the various designs.
“We know there’s some competing events that maybe a little bit more fun,” remarked Kevin Clark from The Lakota Group, “but we think this is fun. We love doing this. We love engaging people and so we’re just going to go through some stuff tonight.”
Clark and Project Manager Siraj Asfahani explained that attendees could react to the concepts, pick different pieces of each concept that they liked, or not like any of the designs at all.
Asfahani explained The Lakota Group, hired to conduct a study and provide design options for the intersection, examined the recently completed Comprehensive Plan document, land use, zoning, community demographics, existing architecture, and more.
“Our population is growing, our communities of color are growing, we’re very diverse and we have a median age of 36, which is great,” remarked Asfahani. “So all of these things factor into our brainstorming sessions as we all get together and think about how we divide up the Main-Bristol site.”
The group also took into consideration possible design options for the existing Sun Prairie Utilities site at 125 W. Main St., and the new Ashley Field design by the Sun Prairie Area School District.
For example, one concept ties a “programmed greenspace” plaza into the downtown by connecting it with Ashley Field.
“We also looked at transportation and the first thing that jumped right at us is that there is no bike infrastructure,” Asfahani said. “It’s very minimal and they’re not even — they’re multi-use paths for the most part. And so now is a good opportunity for us to bring in more of that multimodal transportation style into downtown and to give folks another option instead of always driving and having to check for parking.”
While the firm did an analysis, there are areas of common agreement among the 1,000 people who took the community survey about preferences for the intersection.
“So here are some other results that we heard from all of you here . . . we like traditional style architecture, we all agree, we like open spaces and the word density is a little tricky. We’re OK with some density, but we all have our own thresholds and we can explore that tonight as we go through the different concepts.
“For the most part, everyone voted for a town center to happen at the Main and Bristol intersection,” Asfahani said. “And just to clarify, a town center is not really a land use. It’s more of a character. Where we are here today is considered the town center with Cannery Square. The little lively action that’s happening outside of that is considered a town center — somewhere that’s walkable, an anchor and downtown and that’s what we really want to recreate on the other side.
“And so all of that together got us into creating a few key themes that really were just the starting point of our brainstorming sessions,” Asfahani explained.
Some concepts showed a split, multi-story tower at the southwest corner of Main and Bristol connected to a parking structure, while others showed more buildings. All concepts included a variety of greenspace and streetscapes.
“We want to make sure that we’re very cognizant of our historical significance and where we are in terms of character and style,” Asfahani added. “And we want to keep in mind that our community is very diverse and it’s going to grow to be even more diverse. And this is who we’re going to plan for. So all of these helped us create the seven concepts that you see around this room.”
One thing the plan also shows is more apartments.
“We show a range of residential, the little boxes like that, maybe a townhouse like a row home,” Clark said. “Maybe apartments. We know some people will say we’re tired of apartments. Well, they’ve been pretty successful here and we’ve got some numbers that say that people want to live there and we think maybe there should be more because you have a downtown that has a lot of activity and if you want to support businesses and new businesses, you need people.”
Clark also said the firm wants to incorporate designs that will encourage more activity downtown, including more “programmed greenspace.”
“We think it should be, when we say, ‘town center’, it’s a mix of uses, a lot of activity — daytime population, nighttime population, people living there, people working there, people walking, people shopping,” Clark said. “So, we’re thinking about all of those things together as we think about the health of downtown.
“Other little things to note — you see the green, we think there’s an important part of this should be having programmed greenspace,” Clark said. “It doesn’t have to be big. Look what’s happening outside, across the street. We walked it out — 60 feet by 120 is Cannery Square, that little square across there, there’s a little parking around it. There’s a little drive and a diagonal parking, so it makes it a little bigger. So when you want to close off the street and bring classic cars out there, you can do it.”
“The character images that you have — if people said they didn’t like any of them, how does that divide it?” former mayor Joe Chase asked. “So how has that been recorded in the past?”
“The first time we were here, we had a bunch of different images and no one liked them,” Asfahani said. “And so we went back to our shop and we changed all of them. And today we brought you new ones. And so we want your opinions on these new ones, or do you still like them? Then maybe we can find even more traditional ones if that’s what you’re looking for it.”
Asfahani said the seven design concepts would be placed on the project website, sunprairiestrongerplan.com, so the public could review them and take the survey distributed to the 80 people attending the July 25 meeting.
After the presentation, Joe Powelka and Rachel Baehr – the only two representatives of property owners in the downtown area – said they would have to wait to see whether the final concepts meet their vision for the properties.
Powelka is partnering with developers Dave and Rachel Baehr and Adam Bougie – owner of Glass Nickel Pizza – to redevelop the southern portion of the 100 Block of West Main Street from Bristol to the Sun Prairie Utilities parcel at 125 W. Main.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.