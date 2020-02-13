Sun Prairie Youth Hockey invites children to Sun Prairie Ice Arena on Saturday, Feb. 22 for a Try Hockey For Free clinic as part of Hockey Week Across America.
Starting at 9 a.m., local youth ages 4 to 9, are encouraged to experience ice hockey for the first time and learn the basic skills in a fun, safe environment.
“We look forward to welcoming families to Sun Prairie Ice Arena to try our great sport of ice hockey” said Suzanne Doody. “Our goal is for these families to enjoy watching their kids learn new skills with big smiles on their faces.”
USA Hockey’s Try Hockey program, with the support of the National Hockey League and NHL member clubs, among others, is designed to provide youth hockey associations with a national platform for introducing children to the sport, free of charge.
SportsEngine is the presenting sponsor of Try Hockey For Free Day, while Chipotle and Pure Hockey are also official sponsors of the event. USA Hockey has approximately 350 locations offering this unique opportunity to kids nationwide.
To register for this Try Hockey For Free event, visit SPYHA.com/TryHockeyForFree.
