A New York man charged with a sex crime involving a Sun Prairie boy in 2017 faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted.
John W. Duval, age 24, of Rexford, New York was arrested last month with more details emerging on what the boy told investigators.
Duval reportedly had contact with the 12-year-old boy from July 31-Sept. 21 2017 with both of them communicating through Snapchat, Instagram and live.me, according to the criminal complaint.
The Sun Prairie Police Department started to investigate the incidents when the boy’s mother contacted police on Sept. 21, 2017.
The boy told police Duval was a “cool guy” in his early 20s who lived in New York, and they began to talk regularly on social media sites. The boy told police he didn’t know when they first met online. The boy said he usually only communicates with people his age but that Duval had giveaways in social media, stops “haters in chat” and gifts virtual coins.
According to the criminal complaint, the boy said Duval asked him for nude pictures and he sent images he found on Google search.
The boy told police that Duval knew his age because he stated it on social media.
According to the criminal complaint, the boy told investigators that Duval asked him to meet at “Vidcon” and made sexual propositions to him. The boy reported that he sent more nude photos to Duval the week before his mom contacted police.
The boy told police that he gave Duval access to his social media accounts, including Facebook and Snapchat so that Duval could delete the messages between them.
Duval reportedly told the boy that he was blamed for something involving another child and can’t have contact with the police.
According to New York State Police, Duval was charged in 2017 with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. The police received a report from a community member that Duval was having inappropriate contact with minors.
The FBI and New York State Police located and took Duval into custody on an extraditable warrant on Sept. 10, 2019. Duval was arraigned in the Town of Clifton Park Court on charges of Use of a Computer to Facilitate a Child Sex Crime.
Duval has been in custody of the Saratoga Sheriff’s Department since Sept. 10.
