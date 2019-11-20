State Senator Mark Miller, Mayor Paul Esser and other local officials were on hand on for a ribbon cutting ceremony for MacDon’s newest U.S. Design Engineering Center in the Sun Prairie Business Park on Friday Nov. 15.
The project includes an approximately 15,000 sq.ft. research and development facility related to the manufacturing of high performance agricultural harvesting equipment. MacDon intends to grow from 10 current employees to at least 20 highly skilled, competitive wage jobs over the next 5 years.
MacDon officials in attendance included Ken Ross – President, and Kiera Young – Vice-President of Product Development. Officials from MacDon’s parent company, Linamar Corporation, were also in attendance, including Linda Hasenfratz – CEO, and Jim Jarrell – President & COO.
Other officials participating in the event included Tim Weber, Senior Economic Development Director for WEDC, and Dr. Kevin Shinners from the University of Wisconsin.
“MacDon is a high quality business doing innovative work on agricultural harvesting equipment. Their business includes hiring highly technical staff at competitive wages and benefits, and is exactly the type of company we want to have in our community,” Esser said in a statement.
“The City of Sun Prairie is committed to assisting in offsetting training and recruiting costs to help get this facility up and running, and is proud to have partners like the University of Wisconsin to help grow this workforce,” Esser added. “I am confident that this is the beginning of a long and fruitful relationship been MacDon and the City of Sun Prairie.”
“MadREP was pleased to partner with Broadwing Advisors on MacDon/Linamar’s site search and connect the corporation with WEDC tax credit resources,” said MadREP President Paul Jadin.
“This Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) project, a new facility focused on Agriculture, Food and Beverage (AFB) Manufacturing R&D creating well-paying and technology-focused jobs, epitomizes what this region, MadREP, Sun Prairie and other partners seek to retain and attract,” Jadin added. “We were honored to be engaged by MacDon and commend Mayor Paul Esser and Neil Stechschulte of Sun Prairie for providing the perfect landing spot and partnership.”
For 70 years MacDon has been a world leader in technology, innovation, and manufacturing of high-performance harvesting equipment. Their harvesting history is rooted deep in the rich prairie heritage of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.
MacDon products are distributed and supported worldwide from offices in Canada, the United States, Australia, Russia, Brazil, and Germany.
Working directly with producers and custom harvesters in the toughest real-world conditions guides MacDon to pioneer industry-leading innovations.
Linamar Corporation is a Canadian-based, diversified global manufacturing company of highly engineered products powering vehicles, motion, work and lives.
The company is made up of to operating segments – the Powertrain/Driveline segment and the Industrial segment, which are further divided into 5 operating groups – Machining & Assembly, Light Metal Casting, Forging, Skyjack and Agriculture, all world leaders in the design, development and production of highly engineered products.
The company’s Machining & Assembly, Light Metal Casting and Forging operating groups focus on precision metallic components, modules and systems for powertrain, driveline and body systems designed for global electrified and traditionally powered vehicle and industrial markets.
The company’s Skyjack and MacDon companies are noted for their innovative, high quality mobile industrial and harvesting equipment, notably class-leading aerial work platforms, telehandlers, draper headers and self-propelled windrowers.
Linamar has more than 28,600 employees in 60 manufacturing locations, 8 R&D centers and 25 sales offices in 17 countries in North and South America, Europe and Asia which generated sales of $6.5 billion in 2017.
For more information about Linamar Corporation and its industry leading products and services, visit www.linamar.com or follow on Twitter at @LinamarCorp.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.