FILE - In this July 16, 2019 file photo, Florida alligator expert Frank Robb holds an alligator during a news conference in Chicago. It cost nearly $34,000 for the city of Chicago to wrangle a notorious alligator out of a West Side lagoon. Officials say a $2,500 fee went to Robb. He also received $2,166 for travel and lodging. Most of the cost arose from city workers putting up and removing barricades to keep people away from the lagoon.