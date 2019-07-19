Main and Bristol Community Workshop set for July 25

A Sun Prairie Stronger Community Workshop will be held on July 25 at the Sun Prairie Municipal Building, 300 E. Main St., from 5:30-7 p.m.
Sun Prairie community members will get the chance to provide input on their favorite concepts and ideas for the Main and Bristol redevelopment area that was the site of the July 10, 2018 natural gas explosion and fire.
The City of Sun Prairie hired The Lakota Group to help with the redevelopment efforts and to get public feedback. Almost 1,000 Sun Prairie residents shared their thoughts and ideas in the first phase.
Many big ideas, thoughts, and concerns were shared, and have guided the planning team into the Envision phase. Multiple concepts and land use scenarios for the Main and Bristol site have been developed and will be shared during the next Community Workshop.
The public’s input in this critical phase of the planning process is key to ensure everyone’s voice is heard.
The City of Sun Prairie embarked on the creation of a vision and redevelopment plan for the corner of Main and Bristol, the site of the July 2018 gas leak and explosion. The community’s sense of pride and incredible resiliency following the tragedy was represented by the #sunprairiestrong campaign. This planning process builds on that collective coming together to celebrate the heritage of the area and traditions of the community, as well as leverage this opportunity to define the future of Sun Prairie.
