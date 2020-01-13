As part of state and national efforts to help keep roadways safe for all travelers, Sun Prairie Police officers made 4 operating while under the influence of intoxicants (OWI) arrests during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign between Dec. 13, 2019 and Jan, 1, 2020.
While the focus of the initiative was to deter impaired driving, officers also issued citations and made arrests during traffic stops for the following:
• Seven speeding violations;
• 20 operating after revocation or suspension violations;
• Six traffic sign or traffic light violations;
• 11 vehicle equipment/registration violations; and
• 15 other traffic violations.
"The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign lasted about two weeks," said SPPD Sgt. Jason Lefeber, "but our officers work throughout the year to help make our roadways and communities as safe as possible for everyone."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.