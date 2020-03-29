A racist statement posted on District 3 Alder Hugh Cha’s Facebook page Wednesday March 25 generated plenty of adverse reaction and proved Cha’s assertiion that Asian-Americans are being persecuted in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.
To see the statement from the Nathaniel Knapp Facebook account, check the image of Cha's Facebook page attached to this story.
“I’m hurt, worried for my kids. But I’m also empowered to bring the issue to the public’s eye. Many Asian Americans are being targeted right now,” Cha said on Sunday during a Facebook chat.
“Racism is in our neighborhood,” Cha said. “It’s in front of us. It’s here.”
As proof, Cha sent a widely circulated post that shows a photo of a chalk writing about coronavirus being from China.
Cha’s opponent was among those to denounce the statement. District 3 Alder Maureen Crombie wrote, “I was disturbed to read this. This is not acceptable. There is no need to attack on social media. Hugh and I have been nothing but respectful to each other during this election. Let's be a voice in a larger picture by showing that we can be a voice together by being Sun Prairie Strong.”
“Hugh, Nathaniel Knapp is NOT representative of the larger Sun Prairie community,” wrote Robin Lindsay, also on Facebook, in response to the Knapp post. “He’s nothing but bait, a social media “Ghost” that doesn’t have the character to debate intelligently on issues. Ghosts are “pot stirrers” that breed hate and tear down the social fabric that makes America strong. Know that you are supported and that you are an amazing person with an important voice!”
Knapp replied, “Robin Lindsay not my fault the dude’s ad appeared on my wall.”
Lindsay replied, “Nathaniel Knapp Who is responsible for your ignorant words? Mom?”
“Nathaniel Knapp racist much?” posted Andrea Corson. “I truly hope you don’t have kids or are able to reproduce.”
Someone named Kris Marie wrote, “Nathaniel Knapp wow. A two-month old profile. You’re so brave. Lol. Your ignorant comments are so cowardly. You have to have a fake profile. You’re a real man... or woman... how pathetic.”
The spring election featuring Cha and Crombie’s city council race is scheduled for Tuesday, April 7. Sun Prairie residents uncertain about their polling place location may call the Sun Prairie City Clerk’s Office at 608-837-2511 or cast a drive-up absentee ballot at city hall through April 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.