A portion of Town Hall Drive deteriorating under heavy farm traffic will get reconstructed with the help of a $186,416 Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) grant.
Gov. Tony Evers announced last week that the Town of Sun Prairie will get funding for the .6 mile stretch of the road from the intersection of Highway TT westward 3,000 feet. The road will be widened from 20 to 22 feet and the shoulders from 1 to 3 feet wide.
Town of Sun Prairie Chair Lyle Updike said the town was awarded the competitive grant because the project was essential to maintain the road for nearby farming operations and fits into the town’s farmland preservation land use plan.
Daily milk tankers, semis filled with feed and manure haulers use the roadway. The Town of Sun Prairie has three dairy confined animal feeding operation (CAFOs) in its borders, two use county roads and one, Rademacher Farms, uses Town Hall Drive, Updike said.
The road has excessive cracking and chipping, severe rutting and doesn’t have sufficient turning access for semi-tankers, according to the town’s DOT grant application.
Town Hall Drive has a Paser rating of 4 on a scale of 1-10, with 10 being a new road.
“The road should have been replaced and repaired long before it gets to a four,” Updike said, emphasizing the WisDOT grant will bring the farm-to-market road up to a higher standard.
Updike said the reconstruction on that segment of Town Hall Drive will likely not happen this year. The preliminary reconstruction estimate is $266,142.
The town had expected a 90 percent WisDOT-10 percent town funding split for the project. Instead, the split will be 70-30, so Updike said the town board needs to review funding during 2021 budget discussions. WisDOT officials increased the local match to spread the funds out.
Evers announced last week that 152 communities, including the Town of Sun Prairie, received $75 million in local transportation grants.
With 1,600 applicants, Updike said the town was fortunate to receive the grant in the competitive process.
“When you look at town roads across the state, you need substantial additional investments to upgrade the roads,” Updike said. “All town roads, not just ours, are getting a lot more use than they did 20 years ago, especially the ones on the urban fringe.”
