Start the New Year off right by staying informed on why you should care about the 2020 Census! This is a special, once-in-a-decade opportunity to ensure that every person residing in the United States is counted.
Completing the Census is important, easy and secure. Census data is used to distribute over $650 billion in federal funding which go toward a variety of vital services that directly impact our community like roads, local programs and school services.
Local, state, and federal legislative district boundaries are also based on the census count. Communities rely on census data and statistics to plan for new roads and services, and businesses use census data to determine where to open locations.
Your privacy is protected when you participate in the 2020 Census. In fact, it is illegal for your information to be shared with any governmental agencies or private entities. The Census Bureau is required, by law, to keep individuals’ information strictly confidential. The Census does not ask about citizenship or immigration status.
Starting in March, households will begin to receive invitations to self-respond to the Census which should take most households 10 or less minutes to fill out. For the first time ever, households can respond online! Households can also choose to respond via paper or phone. If the Census doesn’t hear from you, a final reminder postcard will be sent before a Census enumerator follows up in person.
You can help by spreading the word! Encourage others to complete the Census and don’t forget to fill yours out too.
Looking to do more? Take part in Sun Prairie’s Complete Count Committee or apply today to work for the Census.
Learn more online at https://cityofsunprairie.com/2020Census.
