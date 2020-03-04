There’s nothing like homemade freshness when it comes to cooking and baking. The same holds true for putting out a great spread of homemade dips, salsas and pita chips for your next gathering.
While it’s easy to grab store-bought party fare, “It’s really simple to make your own party food and when you do, you can’t beat its freshness and health benefits,” said Lori Hackman, owner of The Oilerie Sun Prairie.
So ditch the jars and take a few tips from Hackman on March 10 during a free Sun Prairie Library presentation. Hackman will demonstrate how to make crowd-pleasing dips, salsas and tasty chips. Library guests will have an opportunity to sample the homemade difference.
Hackman os scheduled to demonstrate these recipes: Fresh, Tropical Pineapple Salsa, and Mediterranean Roasted Red Pepper Hummus with Toasted Pita Chips, and restaurant-style, bread-dipping olive oil tips.
At the library event you’ll learn how to make your own salsa and hummus dip recipes using extra virgin olive oil for a healthier alternative as well as roasted pita chips.
When many people hear the words Mediterranean Diet, they probably equate it with healthy eating, but that may be as far as they get.
They may not know how many amazing health benefits are associated with the diet. These hidden benefits can be found in beautiful, tasty recipes perfect for get-togethers with family and friends.
For hundreds of years, Southern Europeans have enjoyed long life which science has shown is due to consuming foods associated with a Mediterranean Diet. That includes legumes, unrefined cereals, fruits and berries, vegetables, fish, and a high consumption of Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO).
Today, a growing number of people throughout the world are experiencing similar health benefits from incorporating extra virgin olive oil into their own recipes. This has become a game-changer since research has linked extra virgin olive oil to potentially better health and wellness.
Hackman explained why there’s more to love about extra virgin olive oil (EVOO) than taste. “Every time you use olive oil in your cooking, you’re reaping extraordinary health benefits,” said Hackman.
Extra freshness also matters. The Oilerie’s olive oils are farm-to-table.
“They come from one family’s olive groves near Rome,” Hackman said. “They grow the olives, make the oil and ship it directly to us. It’s as fresh as we can possibly get.
“Extra fresh oil is the highest grade and quality of extra virgin olive oil. It’s made from the first pressing of the olives and processed at low temperatures to lock in the integrity of the oil—they’re in a league of their own,” Hackman added. “That’s how the health benefits are kept intact.”
Hackman’s presentation begins at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 10 at the Sun Prairie Public Library, 1350 Linnerud Drive, where participants will learn why making party food from scratch adds plenty of benefits.
