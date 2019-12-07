The eight individuals who will serve as official judges during the 2020 World Dairy Expo Dairy Cattle Show Sept. 29 through Oct. 3 in Madison have been selected.
Responsible for the evaluation and placement of 2,300 of North America’s finest dairy cattle, these individuals were nominated and selected by WDE’s dairy cattle exhibitors.
The official judges for World Dairy Expo 2020 are:
International Ayrshire Show -- Michael Creek, Hagerstown, Md.
International Brown Swiss Show -- Lynn Harbaugh, Marion, Wis.
International Guernsey Show -- Molly Sloan, Columbus, Wis.
International Holstein Show -- Mike Berry, Albany, Ore.
International Junior Holstein Show -- Brandon Ferry, Hilbert, Wis.
International Jersey Show -- Chad Ryan, Fond du Lac, Wis.
International Milking Shorthorn Show -- Dean Dohle, Halfway, Mo.
International Red & White Show -- Pierre Boulet, Montmagny, Quebec, Canada
Serving as the meeting place of the global dairy industry, World Dairy Expo brings together the latest in dairy innovation and the best cattle in North America. Crowds of more than 62,000 people, from nearly 100 countries, will return to Madison for the 54th annual event, Sept.29-Oct. 3, 2020, when the world’s largest dairy-focused trade show, dairy and forage seminars, a world-class dairy cattle show and more will be on display. For more, download the World Dairy Expo mobile event app or visit worlddairyexpo.com .
