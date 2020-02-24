The Sun Prairie Area School District on Friday, Feb. 21 announced that Jamie Racine will be the candidate recommended to the School Board for the Community Schools Program Coordinator Position.
Racine has served as the Community Schools Manager for the United Way in Racine County for the past four four years. She has experience in community organizing, program management, and developing partnerships.
Racine also currently serves as the co-chair for the Wisconsin Coalition for Community Schools steering committee.
“Jamie’s vast knowledge of Community Schools will make her an excellent leader in our school system," remarked Director of Elementary Teaching & Learning Rick Mueller. "We look forward to continuing our strong partnerships with the City of Sun Prairie in Community Schools work.”
The position oversees Sun Prairie Community Schools program currently located at four Sun Prairie schools -- Westside Elementary, C.H. Bird Elementary, Prairie Phoenix Academy and Patrick Marsh Middle School -- and will focus on community partnerships and family engagement efforts.
Community Schools are an equity initiative in the Sun Prairie community, focused on improving outcomes for students and families.
For more information about Sun Prairie Community Schools, visit: https://www.sunprairieschools.org/community/community-schools
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.