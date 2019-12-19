A former manager of Market Street Diner was found guilty this week of stealing more than $180,000 from the downtown Sun Prairie restaurant.
Debra Riphahn-Vera, 54, of Windsor, plead no contest to two felony charges of theft and theft-false representation at a Dec. 18 Dane County Circuit Court plea hearing. A sentencing hearing is March 9, 2020.
Riphahn-Vera stole cash, and purchased items for her business, the Wisconsin Candle Company, and charged it back to Market Street Diner between 2014-2015.
Riphahn-Vera was charged on May 10, 2019.
Food Fight Restaurant Group, the company that owns the diner, noticed deposits weren’t made at the Bank of Sun Prairie during the last week of December 2015. When Food Fight chief financial officer contacted Riphahn-Vera on Dec. 31, 2015, she couldn’t explain the missing $18,281 cash deposits.
Riphahn-Vera also used a “charge-back” system between September 2014-November 2015, to purchasing items with the restaurant’s credit card, according to the criminal complaint. Riphahn-Vera bought glasses, metal tins and paper shopping bags for her business, the Wisconsin Candle Company on E. Main Street in Sun Prairie. The company relocated to Waunakee in 2017.
Riphahn-Vera shipped some of the items she bought online to her Sun Prairie home and turned in fraudulent invoices to the Market Street Diner and was paid, according to the criminal complaint.
Riphahn-Vera also used accounts receivable checks from the diner’s bakery and catering operations to cover up for the cash thefts from the daily restaurant deposits.
She was the general manager of Market Street Diner from May 7 2008-until Jan. 1, 2016
According to the criminal complaint, Riphahn-Vera is known by five other names: Debra L. Kahn, Debra Smelcer, Debra L. Vera, Debra Thao and Debra Kiemde.
Riphahn-Vera, charged as Debra Smelcer, was found guilty in 2009 of issuing worthless checks and misappropriating ID to obtain money. She was on probation until March 2014, as part of a plea agreement.
