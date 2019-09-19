Sun Prairie police arrested one male and referred three others to the Dane County District Attorney's Office for consideration of charges in connection with an Aug. 29 armed robbery.
According to Sun Prairie Police Department (SPPD) Detective Sgt. Ryan Cox, on Thursday, Aug. 29, around 10 a.m., the SPPD responded to a report of a disturbance near the 1400 building of Park Circle.
Cox said police determined an armed robbery had occurred where a male subject used a handgun to strike the victim during the course of the robbery. Another male subject was seen going through the pockets of the victim. Suspected narcotics, money, and a wallet were stolen. The victim was a 21-year-old male.
Four males (two adults and two juveniles) were involved in the armed robbery. On Sept. 16, a search of a residence as well as several arrests were conducted in conjunction with this incident. The firearm believed to have been used in the crime was located and seized during the search.
Daniel D. Baccas, 18 years of age from Sun Prairie, was arrested and booked into Dane County Jail on one charge of armed robbery and referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office on one charge of battery.
According to a criminal complaint, Baccas took six grams of marijuana the victim had just purchased as well as his brown leather bi-fold wallet. The marijuana purchased was held in two separate bags. Inside the wallet was approximately $50 in cash, as well as the victim's expired Wisconsin driver's license.
Charles L. Warren, age 18 of Sun Prairie, was referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office on one charge of party to the crime of armed robbery.
A 16 year-old male was taken into custody and transported to the Dane County Juvenile Reception Center on one charge of armed robbery.
Another 16-year-old male was referred to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office on one charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor.
Cox said the investigation remains active.
