Prairie Athletic Club hosted a Feb. 11 event designed to kick-off and welcome the 2020 National Veteran Golden Age Games to Dane County June 22-27.
The National Veterans Golden Age Games are open to all U.S. military Veterans ages 55 and older who are eligible for Veterans Administration health care. The national, multi-sport competition promotes healthy and active lifestyles for veterans and currently features 18 medaled events, including: air rifle, air pistol, badminton, basketball, blind disc golf, boccia, bowling, cycling, golf, horseshoes, nine ball, pickleball, powerwalk, shuffleboard, swimming, table tennis, and track and field.
Veterans must be screened through the VA to participate in the Golden Age Games, which is being sponsored locally by the William S. Middleton Veterans Administration Hospital in Madison.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said he hoped many would should their support by either participating or volunteering at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison where most of the games will take place.
“This event connects veterans with veterans and provides a great opportunity for all of us to come out and show our support for our vets,” Parisi said. “People can also show their support by attending the games.”
“Bringing people here, improving our economy, put people to work, bring new dollars into the community — this event, these National Veteran Golden Age Games transcend all of that,” remarked Deb Archer, President and CEO of Destination Madison and the Madison Sports Commission.
“The fact that we get to celebrate these 1,000 people — which is the most, I’m excited to hear, have ever participated — to be able to honor these people and our veterans and give them a place to celebrate and socialize and come together is really special,” Archer said. “And we’re delighted to play a role in this event.”
Casey Chamberlain, an Army Reserve Lieutenant Colonel who will participate in field, basketball, pickleball, cycling and air rifle/pistol this year, participated in her first — and very impactful — Golden Age Games last year.
“I spent 37 years in the Army, and . . . basically I was medically boarded out, which was pretty devastating for me. After 37 years. Like many veterans, I went through a pretty dark period because I felt like I had no purpose anymore. After my second knee replacement, I met a physical therapist at the Tomah VA, who encouraged me to participate in the Golden Age Games,” Chamberlain said.
“Of course I was, ‘no way. I’m too old. I’m broken. I can’t do this.’ She convinced me to go to Alaska, which was probably the best thing that ever happened to me after I retired,” Chamberlain said.
“So in Alaska when I got there, the nerves, you know, everything about participating. But I looked around and I thought this is amazing — all these athletes from all over, I completely felt so rejuvenated,” Chamberlain recalled. “I managed to medal in most of the events that I actually went for. So that was a boost.
“And I just remember thinking, ‘why did I think I was washed up? Why did they think I had nothing left?’ You know, even broken, there’s still here still is a left in me . . . so the Golden Age Games actually, you know, saved me from a really dark spot,” Chamberlain said, “and I like to encourage other people to do it because I know where I was at.”
Jenny Simon from Prairie Athletic Club offered to host the event because of a sense of duty to give back to veterans. She first learned about it when PAC Personal Training Manager Kraig Kuchenbecker told her about it and she offered to get involved.
“He wants to train some of the athletes here,” Simon said, referring to Kuchenbecker. “Hosting the event during the day when we’re not as busy was easy to do and so we’re happy to host.”
And how do veterans in training get the free memberships?
“We’ll see how many athletes want to come this way, but I think up to 20 to 25 memberships are available for athletes that want to come this way from between now and when the games will start in June,” Simon said.
Simon also said PAC’s decision to get involved is about the community.
“We’re very honored that this is coming to town. We saw how much CrossFit was able to do for the Madison Dane County area,” Simon said, “and we just want to be part of it and give back to the community.”
Learn more about the games online at https://goldenagegames.fusesport.com/
