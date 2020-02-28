During a special meeting that lasted only 17 minutes, Sun Prairie Area School District electors on Monday Feb. 24 approved the purchase of a house at 303 West Main St. for $158,900.
According to a presentation made during the meeting, purchasing the property will allow for a larger entrance to Ashley Field from Main Street, and allow the inclusion of more green space around the field, which is currently being remodeled. The purchase of the home will also allow for the possibility of more street or pedestrian connections to the field from Main Street.
Although the home purchase price is $12,000 above the current assessed value, it will cost an estimated $50,000 to demolish the house, according to materials distributed for the electors meeting.
The approval now allows the district to close on the purchase of the property within the next few months.
Town of Sun Prairie resident Roger Fetterly asked what other expenses the district might incur as a result of purchasing the property. He said purchasing the property in Autumn Lakes in the City of Madison resulted in a $500,000 expense to help pay for a road constructed near the school site.
But both Sun Prairie School Board President Steve Schroeder and Sun Prairie Area School District (SPASD) Director of Business & Finance Phil Frei said the district was aware of that expense before the property was purchased.
Gary Einerson favored the purchase of the property. He said the purchase might even assist the district in assisting the city’s redevelopment of the downtown.
Heather DuBois Bourenane also favored the purchase of the property, and said she believed the SPASD was being transparent in its purchase despite accusations to the contrary.
Schroeder asked for a show of hands from those attending the meeting, with 17 voting in favor and just two voted against the purchase.
The approval means the school board can now proceed with the purchase of the property, Schroeder said.
In a related item, the Sun Prairie School Board has scheduled a tour of Ashley Field for Monday, March 16, although it was pointed out by one school board member that the tour time coincided with a published date and time for the board’s meeting that same evening, so the tour time will likely be revised and announced in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.