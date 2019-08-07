Bring your questions – about what life as a big-city firefighter is like, what it’s like to save two unconscious young boys from a burning building, what it feels like to retire from being in the throes of fighting some of Milwaukee’s toughest fires in super challenging situations — then draw on these experiences as a celebrated author.
It took eight years of creative writing courses, workshops, conferences, and countless drafts, but Renz finally typed, “The End” at the completion of his manuscript. His debut novel, Beneath the Flames was published at the end of May.
It’s not often that a story vividly shows what life as a firefighter is like and how it feels to face life and death situations on a regular basis, but readers will have an opportunity to hear Renz talk about life as a firefighter and an author at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20 at the Sun Prairie Public Library.
“The story is about a guilt-ridden firefighter and a courageous 12-year-old girl who join forces in the fight for their lives,” said Renz.
Previously, Renz was a firefighter and Captain with the Milwaukee Fire Department for 28 years. He called it, “The best job in the world. It was my passion.”
A chilly night of flames
It was a bitter cold night in December when a few years ago Renz was able to save two boys in their burning home.
The building where they lived was on fire when he made his way down a smoke-filled stairwell to the boys’ basement bedroom.
“I couldn’t see a thing but I knew I couldn’t live with myself if I backed out,” he said. “You train your mind to slow down the rush of adrenaline and focus on the situation.”
Not long ago, when Renz was interviewed by Sun Prairie Fire Chief Christopher Garrison for a TV program at the Sun Prairie Media Center, Renz said he found the little boys unconscious and not breathing.
“When I picked them up they were lifeless, like rag dolls,” Renz recalled. “I brought them up the stairs and outside but feared the worst. Miraculously, they were resuscitated on scene by paramedics and transported to the hospital where they recovered with no lasting effects.”
For this rescue Renz received the American Legion Medal of Honor, the Fire Rescue Class “A” Award from the Milwaukee Fire Department (their highest award), the Heroism and Community Service Award from Firehouse magazine, the Red Cross Brave Hearts Award for Emergency Response Hero and many other accolades.
PTSD’s impact on firefighters
When Garrison and Renz spoke together on camera, the important subject of survival and post-traumatic stress (PTSD) came up. Not only has Renz seen the effects of it firsthand with colleagues, he included the topic in his novel.
While Renz has not personally experienced the trauma of PTSD, he said, “I have been surprised by the number of responses from active and retired firefighters regarding the topic of PTSD, presented in intimate detail in my book.”
Numerous firefighters have shared painful memories with him like memories of a mother draped over her small child to protect her from the fire.
A retired fire captain wrote him saying he appreciated how his story presents the topic of PTSD. At the end of this firefighter’s career he said he was having a tough time. “He told me that eventually he accepted and understood his own pain, and for him, he found reading my book not unlike therapy.”
Renz’ book also addresses the PTSD epidemic in the youth of the inner city where they often witness multiple acts of violence.
When Renz speaks to groups he covers other topics besides PTSD drawn from his years as a firefighter.
About the book
On the cover of his novel, the photo depicts Renz holding his granddaughter. That dramatic staged scene epitomizes the vivid human interest themes inside the cover.
“Gregory Renz’s new novel is a triumph of poignancy, compassion, and restraint. In it, a man’s regret is transformed to triumph,” wrote Jacquelyn Mitchard, author of The Deep End of the Ocean.
“When people from diverse backgrounds work together in challenging situations, they come to realize that we all have the same hopes, dreams and fears,” Renz said. “The walls of ignorance and bias crumble. No longer is it us and them; there is only us.”
An overriding theme of the book showcases the difference between growing up in rural Wisconsin and living in the inner city of Milwaukee.
“One aspect of the story is that the lush rural setting of Wisconsin becomes the source of agonizing guilt for the protagonist,” Renz said, “while the decaying inner city of Milwaukee becomes a source of hope and redemption.”
