The American Legion Auxiliary is no longer “the world’s largest women’s patriotic service organization” after historical changes were made at last month’s National Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana, when delegates voted to amend membership eligibility pending approval by The American Legion.
At The Legion’s 100th National Convention, occurring at the same time as The Auxiliary’s 99th Convention, delegates approved a motion to replace “wife” with “spouse” in the Auxiliary’s constitution and bylaws thereby opening Auxiliary eligibility to spouses of female veterans.
Currently, 1.9 million women veterans are living in the United States, and 9% of the U.S. military is female. By 2045, it’s estimated that 18% of the military will be comprised of women.
The change in eligibility has much promise for growth — leading to new resources, increased funding opportunities, and additional diversity and talent among American Legion Auxiliary leadership, as well as general membership.
“Membership in The American Legion Auxiliary shall be limited to the grandmothers, mothers, sisters, spouses, and direct and adopted female descendants of members of The American Legion, and to the grandmothers, mothers, sisters, spouses, and direct and adopted female descendants of all men and women who were in the Armed Forces of the United States during any of the following periods: April 6, 1917, to Nov. 11, 1918; and any time after Dec.7, 1941; or who, being citizens of the United States at the time of their entry therein, served on active duty in the Armed Forces of any of the governments associated with the United States during any of said periods, and died in the line of duty or after honorable discharge; and to those women who of their own right are eligible for membership in The American Legion.”
“A woman who is eligible for American Legion membership is eligible to join the American Legion Auxiliary regardless of whether or not she is a member of The American Legion. However, eligibility of her female relatives (sister, mother, direct decedents) depends upon her membership in The American Legion,” according to the American Legion Auxiliary website.
Former Sun Prairie resident first to join Auxiliary
At last month’s Auxiliary Convention, former Sun Prairie resident, Denise Rohan, 2017-18 American Legion National Commander, watched her spouse and fellow Legionnaire, Mike Rohan, become a member of the Auxiliary.
He received his membership card on stage with The American Legion Veterans Affairs and Rehabilitation Director Chanin Nuntavong as the first male spouses to join the Auxiliary.
“‘With [my] (national commander’s) theme of Family First, and having the male spouses and having no place for them was really difficult to try to explain across the nation,” said Denise Rohan, a former Sun Prairie American Legion Commander who served as a member of a Legion ad-hoc committee that in 2011 was tasked with evaluating the male spouse issue. “So many of those male spouses … who want to help but didn’t feel like they really belonged … this is really a way of bringing the entire (Legion Family) back together.”
“Now that we do have an answer … I’m really happy that Mike joined to get the ball rolling,” Denise added, “kick it off and say ‘finally there’s a place for our male spouses.”
Mike, who also is a Paid Up For Life (PUFL) member of Post 385 and serves as chairman of The American Legion Marketing Commission, said joining the Auxiliary is a way of honoring the service of Denise.
“She served in the United States Army, and she served as national commander as both a Paid-Up-For-Life Legion member and a Paid-Up-For-Life Auxiliary member,” Mike Rohan said. “So me joining … it was just a way to honor Denise.”
“Opening up Auxiliary eligibility to spouses is an opportunity ‘that draws us closer together and allows us to speak with one voice as a family,” Mike Rohan said. “What I can do is promote the American Legion Auxiliary as a male spouse of a servicemember and encourage (others) to find their place in the American Legion Auxiliary.
“In my own mind I’m thinking that place doesn’t exist yet. It hasn’t been created yet. We don’t have to rush to be the leaders of the American Legion Auxiliary, but there is a place for us there,” Mike Rohan said. “The male spouses have to figure that out in consultation with the Auxiliary (at the unit level).
Pointing out there are several all-woman American Legion posts across the country, Denise Rohan said those posts also will benefit from the change. “They’ve been able to have (Auxiliary units) as far as mothers and their daughters go,” she said. ‘But those all-female posts out there are now able to have the Auxiliary with their (spouses) in them.”
For more information about the American Legion Auxiliary, contact Auxiliary President Charlene Pulham by mail at 1000 Jerico Lane, Sun Prairie WI 53590 or call 608-837-3319.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.