A 36-year-old woman is suing the City of Sun Prairie over injuries she claims happened while she was in Sun Prairie police custody.
Tanisha R. Fowler was arrested by Sun Prairie Police on March 25 on a warrant for non-support. Fowler was in the squad car as it was backing up into the Sun Prairie Police Department garage at 300. E. Main St. when the overhead garage door closed on the rear cargo door. Fowler reported to police that she felt pain in her right wrist following the crash.
Fowler filed a claim with the city over the injury but it was denied, according to City Attorney Mark Leonard.
Fowler, a Madison resident, claims that SPPD was negligent in maintaining the garage door which resulted in her injury, medical expenses, wage loss and loss of earning capacity, according to the lawsuit filed in Dane County Circuit Court on May 5, 2019.
SPPD came in contact with Fowler on March 25 when an officer was called out for a disturbance at a business on Tower Drive on March 25 at 10:57 a.m. SPPD reported making contact with a woman at the BP Gas Station who identified herself as Natasha S. Ellis. Through a Wisconsin Department of Transportation check, police officers confirmed that the woman, who has several aliases, was Tanisha Fowler and that there was a warrant out for her arrest for child support. The women than identified herself as Tanisha Fowler and was taken into SPPD custody.
According to the SPPD Wisconsin Motor Vehicle Crash report, Fowler was in handcuffs in the squad car’s rear seat when the garage door came down on the Ford Explorer police vehicle. The SPPD reported possible injury to occupants and minor damage to the SUV.
Fowler is facing charges in Dane County Circuit Court for misappropriating ID information to obtain money.
In January 2019, Fowler was charged with armed robbery, battery, use of a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct in a December 2018 incident at a Kwik Trip on East Broadway in Monona. According to the criminal complaint in that case, Fowler told police that a 51-year-old man refused to pay her after she agreed to have sex with him. The man told police that the sex was consensual and that Fowler demanded money from him and they were on their way to the gas station’s ATM when she stabbed him the hand. Fowler is scheduled for a jury trial in August on those charges.
