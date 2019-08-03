The International Foodservice Editorial Council (IFEC), in partnership with The J.M. Smucker Company’s Away From Home division, announced that nominations are now being accepted for the Food for Good Award, which honors nonprofit organizations whose work with food is making significant contributions to improving lives in the communities they serve.
IFEC and Smucker Away From Home will present the fourth annual Food for Good Award to an organization in the Madison area during IFEC’s conference on Oct. 28-30, 2019.
The J.M. Smucker Company’s Away From Home division was the inaugural sponsor of the awards in 2016 and continues its partnership with IFEC to recognize and celebrate the work a deserving organization is doing to transform the Madison community through food.
The intention behind the award is first and foremost to honor those who are performing good works through food, while at the same time encouraging others to use the nurturing powers of food not only for good health – as fundamental as that is – but also for empowering people and their communities.
“IFEC is honored to partner with The J.M. Smucker Company’s Away From Home division to help nonprofit organizations that focus on affecting positive change via food,” said Doug Peckenpaugh, president, IFEC. “Food holds such inherent power, and harnessing that power in a positive, mission-driven environment can change lives, families, communities and beyond.”
For more information and for a list of past award winners, visit ifeconline.com/food-for-good.
Nominations, qualifications listed
Members and friends of IFEC are invited to nominate candidates for the 2019 Food for Good Award using the official nominations form available on the IFEC site, www.ifeconline.com, or by request to ifec@ifeconline.com. Nominations will be accepted through Aug. 31, 2019.
Nonprofit organizations, including public schools, that are based in or operating in the Madison area and are making notable contributions toward at least one of the following goals are eligible:
• Help underserved community members gain access to quality food;
• Connect and empower community members through food;
• Sustain crucial elements of the community’s food culture;
• Provide or facilitate training and/or jobs in foodservice to underserved populations; or
• Assist children, the elderly and other vulnerable populations in learning to make smart food choices.
The recipient will be selected by a panel of judges chaired by IFEC Member, Amber Hensley, public relations director, Marlin Network. Other judges include Liz Slobodian, senior public relations manager, Firehouse Subs; Mary Humann, owner of The Humann Factor, Kelsey Casselbury, contributing editor, School Nutrition, Kristine Hillmer, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association and Molly Erickson, public relations manager, Marlin Network.
IFEC is the membership association for editors, public relations and marketing communications professionals working within and with the foodservice business-to-business media. IFEC’s objective is to sponsor educational and other programs to heighten the overall quality of foodservice communications and encourage the entry of high-caliber individuals into the field.
Founded in 1897, The J.M. Smucker Company has been committed to offering consumers quality products that help bring families together to share memorable meals and moments - at home or away from home. Smucker Away From Home is a division of The J.M. Smucker Company and specializes in meeting the needs of foodservice professionals; for complete information visit smuckerawayfromhome.com.
