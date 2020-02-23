This year at World Dairy Expo in Madison the Sun Prairie FFA chapter was given a great opportunity to learn about all things dairy and farming.
A group of students spent some of their time scooping ice cream with GEA to raise money for our FFA chapter. Afterward, they explored the expo, learning all about the technology and many methods used in farming.
They also experienced new inventions and techniques that are being introduced to increase the efficiency of farming.
There were a large number of companies that gave students insight on things like milking equipment, livestock supply and feeding, milking equipment and techniques, and barn structures.
The World Dairy Expo was an amazing experience for the students in this year’s Sun Prairie FFA chapter to learn more about agriculture and business.
