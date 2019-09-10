The Dane County Airport on Sept. 10 announced that Sun Country Airlines has added non-stop seasonal service from Dane County Regional Airport (MSN) to Orlando International Airport in Orlando, Florida (MCO) and McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas (LAS). Flights information is available now at suncountry.com.
“We are excited to add these seasonal flights to the Dane County Regional Airport,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. “These destinations provide the perfect opportunity for Dane County residents hoping to escape winter weather or enjoy warm vacation destination.”
New non-stop seasonal service for both MSN-MCO and MSN-LAS will begin on Dec. 19, running twice weekly on Thursdays and Sundays.
“As we continue to expand and grow our market, we are thrilled to add more low-cost options for Madison residents,” said Sun Country Airlines Chief Revenue Officer Grant Whitney. “Orlando and Vegas are popular warm-weather winter destinations for our guests in the Midwest. We’ve been very happy with our reception in Madison, and we look forward to introducing more guests to our great service, comfortable onboard experience and low fares.”
Sun Country first began service at MSN in September 2018 with routes to RSW (Fort Myers, FL), and TPA (Tampa, FL), now flying a total of four seasonal routes.
“Passengers of south central Wisconsin love to see the continued support and commitment from our newest airline Sun Country,” said Airport Director Kim Jones. “We are excited to see Sun Country’s growth as an airline and at our airport, and we look forward to their new destinations.”
(0) comments
