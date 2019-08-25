Acting on a unanimous recommendation from the Public Works Committee, the Sun Prairie City Council on Tuesday Aug. 20 approved an item related to parking restrictions in the Meadow Crossing neighborhood near Sun Prairie High School.
With limited parking in the high school parking lot, students have been parking in the Meadow Crossing neighborhood and have caused some limitations on mail being delivered on a regular basis. The Public Works Committee delayed the taking action on purposed parking restrictions but did request that restrictions on parking in front of mailboxes by brought forward by staff.
Restricting parking within 10 feet of mailboxes in the Meadow Crossing subdivision would allow the post office to deliver mail on a regular basis to the residents of Meadow Crossing.
On July 9, 2019 the Public Works Committee recommended the approval of the mailbox ordinance and also requested staff to research and draft an ordinance restricting parking on the east side of Sandstone Lane from Pelican Lane to Hawthorn Drive, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
District 3 Alder Mike Jacobs objected to the ordinance prohibiting parking in front of mailboxes. He said that he would like a narrower time frame during which mail will be delivered. He also asked whether or not city staff had communicated with representatives from the Sun Prairie Post Office about when mail is delivered in the neighborhood and did not receive a reply from a staffer.
During one point during the conversation, Jacobs said, “This is worse than the cable company when they say be home for eight hours and we’ll put your cable in. This is nine hours. This doesn’t make any sense.”
Alders voted 5-1, with alders Connors and Polenske absent, to approve the mailbox ordinance.
A second ordinance which would have restricted parking to one side of Sandstone Lane between Pelican Lane and Hawthorn Drive was defeated on a 4-2 vote. Alders had sought restricting parking on one side of the street, but Jacobs successfully argued the point that the restriction was too long.
District 2 Alder Theresa Stevens agreed, saying that the city needs to re-double its efforts to paint curbs yellow within 15 feet of crosswalks. Doing so on Sandstone will limit the amount of parking space available on the street, she argued. Only District 1 Alder Steve Stocker and District 4 Alder Al Guyant supported the parking restriction, with alders Maureen Crombie, Stevens, Emily Lindsey and Jacobs voting against.
Eagle Scout receives proclamation
Council Vice President Crombie served as Acting Mayor and presided over the council meeting. One of her ceremonial duties as acting mayor was to present a proclamation to Eagle Scout Garrett H. Gruetzmacher.
According to the proclamation, Gruetzmacher began his scouting career with Pack 879 in Sun Prairie, earned his Arrow of Light and crossed over to Sun Prairie Boy Scout Troop 47. During his scouting career, Gruetzmacher has demonstrated his leadership as Senior Patrol Leader, Patrol Leader, Assistant Patrol Leader, Assistant Senior Patrol Leader, and Order of the Arrow troop representative and has participated in training for Den Chief and Leadership Skills, and participated as both a student and staff member for the National Youth Leadership Training.
To earn his Eagle Scout Award, Gruetzmacher began volunteering monthly at Sunshine Supper in 2016 and has constructed benches, a storage box, and painted the door as part of his volunteering and has participated in 36 other service projects which contributed to his 99-plus hours of community service in Sun Prairie.
“Garrett exemplifies the best in today’s youth,” the proclamation reads, “and serves as a community mentor for other individuals to follow.”
Parking restricted near Colonial View
After a request from a resident, as well as the presentation of a petition signed by 73 residents, the council moved to restrict parking within 20 feet of the driveway entrance at Colonial View Apartments on Thomas Drive.
According to a staff memo, residents leaving the Colonial View Apartments were struggling to see past vehicles parked near the driveway and did not feel safe pulling into traffic. Colonial View residents requested that parking be restricted for 20 feet in either direction of the parking lot driveway.
In observing the situation, city staff found that vehicles were parking close to the driveway and to the crosswalk. If parking were to be restricted 20 feet from the driveway and state statute restricts parking within 15 feet of a crosswalk, parking would be restricted for a total of 62 feet west of the driveway. Parking to the east of the drive would be restricted 20 feet.
Staff recommended restricting parking 20 feet to the east and 20 feet to the west of the Colonial View Apartments northern most driveway along Thomas Drive.
Closed session
Alders met in closed session at the conclusion of the council meeting to discuss the possible purchase of land, but City Administrator Aaron Oppenheimer said no action was taken following the closed session.
